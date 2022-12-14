Gostisbehere produced a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Gostisbehere saw a four-game point streak end Sunday versus the Flyers, but he was right back on the scoresheet Tuesday. In his last 10 outings, the defenseman has two goals, nine assists (two on the power play) and a plus-4 rating. He's up to six goals, 15 helpers, seven power-play points, 58 shots, 36 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating in 27 outings overall. Gostisbehere should continue to see top-pairing minutes, as he's been productive in that role so far.