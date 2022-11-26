Gostisbehere notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Gostisbehere has bounced back from a six-game point drought by recording three assists in his last two contests. He set up Jakob Chychrun for the game-tying goal with 26 seconds left in regulation in this game. Gostisbehere is up to 13 points (five on the power play), 44 shots on net, a minus-8 rating and 30 blocked shots in 19 outings while playing in a top-four role.