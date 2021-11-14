Gostisbehere produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

For all the flaws in the Coyotes' offense as a team, Gostisbehere has emerged with two goals and 10 helpers in 15 contests. Four of his assists have come on the power play, including a secondary helper on Jakob Chychrun's third-period tally Saturday. Fantasy managers can't be too picky about where the points come from -- Gostisbehere is worth a look as a scoring-only option in most formats.