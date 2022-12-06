Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Gostisbehere got the Coyotes on the board with a long-range goal in the second period. He also helped out on Jakob Chychrun's equalizer in the third. Over the last seven games, Gostisbehere has a goal and six assists -- that span coincides with how long Chychrun has been in the lineup. The two offensive-minded blueliners are paired together and thriving as the Coyotes' most productive defensemen. Gostisbehere is up to five goals, 12 assists, 49 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 23 appearances.