Gostisbehere scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Gostisbehere buried a feed from Jakob Chychrun just 3:55 into the game. It's been a strong December for Gostisbehere, who has five goals and six helpers in 13 contests. The defenseman is up to nine tallies, 25 points, 72 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 33 appearances while logging top-pairing minutes.