Gostisbehere recorded three assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.

Gostisbehere picked up all three of his helpers in Arizona's four-goal third period, snapping a six-game scoring drought. Overall, it's been a nice bounce-back campaign for the 29-year-old defenseman with 11 goals and 36 assists in 80 games. Gostisbehere has also added 58 hits and 110 blocked shots while averaging 22:12 of ice time.