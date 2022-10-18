Gostisbehere scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

After Toronto had stormed back from a 2-0 deficit with two goals 24 seconds apart in the third period, Gostisbehere squelched the rally by blasting home a shot from the faceoff circle with just 93 seconds left on the clock. The veteran blueliner is off to a flying start to the campaign with two goals and five points through three games, with all but one helper coming on the power play.