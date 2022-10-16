Gostisbehere scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Gostisbehere isn't known for his defensive play, and this was the first shorthanded point of his career. The 29-year-old is off to a positive start this season with three points, including two power-play assists, through two games. He's added eight shots on net and three blocked shots, but he already has a minus-4 rating that's unlikely to improve throughout the year.