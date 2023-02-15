Gostisbehere (upper body) won't be available versus the Lightning on Wednesday but is expected back within the next seven days, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Gostisbehere was originally expected to be out of action for 4-6 weeks due to his upper-body issue but instead could be ready to return in the coming days. With Jacob Chychrun's time in Arizona essentially over as he serves as a healthy scratch until he's traded, the Yotes could certainly use Gostisbehere, who has had a career revival with 80 points in 130 games for Arizona.