Gostisbehere delivered two assists Wednesday in a 4-0 win over Carolina.

He was also plus-3 on the night. The points snapped a six-game point drought and he now has just four assists in his last 12 games. He also went minus-nine in that span. Gostisbehere started the season white-hot with eight points, including four goals, in his first six games. But while the Yotes work hard on the ice, Gostisbehere risks overuse on the ice and a plus/minus that may decline even further as the season wears on.