Gostisbehere scored twice on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Gostisbehere ended the season red-hot with three goals and four helpers in his last three games. He had the Coyotes' first and last goals in a remarkable comeback win Friday. The defenseman revitalized his career in his first campaign in the desert, racking up 14 tallies, 51 points, 151 shots on net, 115 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating in a top-four role. This was his second 50-point campaign in his career.