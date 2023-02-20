Gostisbehere (upper body) is in Sunday's lineup against Columbus, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Gostisbehere is set the return from an eight-game absence. The veteran blueliner has nine goals and 29 points through 48 games on the year. He had just one assist with a minus-3 rating in his last eight games prior to getting injured.
More News
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Won't play Saturday, might Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Will miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Ends drought with assist•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two primary assists in loss•