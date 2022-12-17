Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots, went plus-3, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

Gostisbehere got the Coyotes on the board in the final minute of the first period. The defenseman has been held off the scoresheet only twice in his last 11 games, racking up three goals and nine helpers in that span. For the season, he's at seven tallies, 22 points, 60 shots, 38 blocks and a minus-6 rating through 28 contests.