Gostisbehere recorded a pair of assists, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Gostisbehere set up both of the Coyotes' goals, with Barrett Hayton and Christian Fischer getting the tallies. Prior to Tuesday, Gostisbehere had hit his second rough patch of the year, going without a point in five straight games. The 29-year-old blueliner continues to provide high-end offense from the blue line with nine tallies, 19 helpers, 87 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 40 contests. He's earned 10 of his points on the power play.