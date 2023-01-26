Gostisbehere is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury.

This is a pretty big loss for the Coyotes and fantasy managers alike, as Gostisbehere has provided solid offensive production from the blue line this season, picking up nine goals, 29 points and 99 shots through 48 contests. Given the expected length of his absence, Gostisbehere will likely land on injured reserve in the coming days.