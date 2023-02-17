Gostisbehere (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against Los Angeles, but he might play Sunday versus Columbus, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Gostisbehere was last in the lineup Jan. 24. He has nine goals and 29 points in 48 contests this season. With Gostisbehere unavailable Saturday, Victor Soderstrom might play in his fourth straight game.
More News
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Will miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Ends drought with assist•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two primary assists in loss•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Grabs power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Opens scoring in win•