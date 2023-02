The Golden Knight's traded Weber's (ankle) contract and a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Coyotes in exchange for Dysin Mayo on Wednesday, Kevin Weekes of ESPN reports.

Weber's essentially retired, so the Coyotes will take on the burden of the three seasons remaining on his 14-year, $110 million contract in exchange for a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, albeit while losing Mayo in the process.