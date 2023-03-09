site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Steven Kampfer: Traded to Arizona
RotoWire Staff
Kampfer was traded from Detroit to the Coyotes in exchange for future considerations Thursday.
Kampfer will presumably report to AHL Tucson. The 34-year-old defender hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2020-21.
