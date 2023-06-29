Ludtke was selected 81st overall by the Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Known for his work ethic and relentlessness on the puck, Ludtke raised his stock in a major way this past season, finishing with 32 goals and 66 points in 57 games for USHL Lincoln. It's fair to wonder if Ludtke has enough offensive ability to produce at the NHL level, but his secondary skills are exceptional and it's easy to envision him filling a bottom-six role for Arizona a few years down the line. Ludtke will be arriving at the University of North Dakota this coming fall.