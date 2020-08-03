Hall registered two assists with three shots and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The standout winger figured in on each of Arizona's first two goals in the opening period, drawing the primary assist on Oliver Ekman-Larsson's tally and the secondary assist on a Christian Dvorak goal. It was encouraging to see the early production from Hall, who endured an up-and-down regular season that included a mid-year trade from New Jersey. He posted 10 goals and 27 points in 35 games after being acquired by the Coyotes.