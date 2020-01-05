Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Collects power-play assist
Hall registered an assist with the man advantage in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
Hall's assist came on Clayton Keller's goal, which ended a span of three tallies in 3:42 for the Coyotes. Through his first nine games since being traded from the Devils, Hall has two goals and four helpers. This was his first power-play point since joining the Coyotes. For the year, Hall has 31 points and 133 shots on goal in 39 outings.
