Hall picked up an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Hall dished to Phil Kessel for the first-period tally. Hall has a helper in each of his first two games with the Coyotes. He's at 27 points in 32 contests this year. The six-time 20-goal scorer should eventually bounce back in that category -- he's shooting a career-low 5.2 percent in 2019-20.