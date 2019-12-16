Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Could play Tuesday
Hall is expecting to join the Coyotes on Tuesday for their game in San Jose, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Hall was acquired from the Devils on Monday and doesn't appear to be wasting any time making his Coyotes debut. He should be ready to suit up Tuesday, but if a snag holds it up, expect him to be ready for Thursday's home game against the Wild.
