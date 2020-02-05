Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Generates assist
Hall provided an assist and fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Hall got a little revenge against the team that drafted him, setting up Conor Garland for the opening tally in the second period. With points in seven of his last eight games, Hall is on a strong run recently. He's up to 43 points and 174 shots on goal through 50 contests.
