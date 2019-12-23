Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Gets first goal with new club
Hall scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
Hall found the net just under six minutes into the third period, registering his first goal as a Coyote. He's now reached the scoresheet in each of his first three games with Arizona, having picked up an assist in each of his first two. Hall has had his offensive struggles ever since his MVP season of 2018-19, but perhaps the change of scenery will unlock the form that allowed him to produce 39 goals and 93 points that season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.