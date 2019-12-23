Hall scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Hall found the net just under six minutes into the third period, registering his first goal as a Coyote. He's now reached the scoresheet in each of his first three games with Arizona, having picked up an assist in each of his first two. Hall has had his offensive struggles ever since his MVP season of 2018-19, but perhaps the change of scenery will unlock the form that allowed him to produce 39 goals and 93 points that season.