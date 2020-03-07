Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Goal and assist in loss
Hall scored a goal on eight shots and dished an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
Hall struck just 1:11 into the game, and later added a helper on Carl Soderberg's second-period marker. The two-point effort snapped a three-game dry spell for Hall. He now has 16 tallies, 52 points and 226 shots in 64 contests between the Coyotes and Devils this year.
