Hall scored a goal on eight shots and dished an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Hall struck just 1:11 into the game, and later added a helper on Carl Soderberg's second-period marker. The two-point effort snapped a three-game dry spell for Hall. He now has 16 tallies, 52 points and 226 shots in 64 contests between the Coyotes and Devils this year.