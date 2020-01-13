Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Goal, assist in shootout loss
Hall picked up a goal and an assist with two shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout setback against Pittsburgh.
Hall set up Conor Garland's first-period goal before adding one of his own midway through the middle frame. Hall has collected two goals and four assists in five games since the calendar flipped to 2020. He's up to 10 goals and 35 points in 43 games this season, including three goals and six assists in 13 games since joining Arizona.
More News
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Notches one of each in win•
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Collects power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Pots opening goal•
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Gets first goal with new club•
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Contributes another assist•
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Sets up winning goal in Yotes debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.