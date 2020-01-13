Hall picked up a goal and an assist with two shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout setback against Pittsburgh.

Hall set up Conor Garland's first-period goal before adding one of his own midway through the middle frame. Hall has collected two goals and four assists in five games since the calendar flipped to 2020. He's up to 10 goals and 35 points in 43 games this season, including three goals and six assists in 13 games since joining Arizona.