Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Helper streak at four games
Hall notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Hall has been strong with helpers in each of his last four games. He's been held off the scoresheet just once in the last nine, with four goals and seven assists in that span. The 28-year-old has 44 points, 177 shots and a minus-16 rating through 51 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.