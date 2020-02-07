Play

Hall notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hall has been strong with helpers in each of his last four games. He's been held off the scoresheet just once in the last nine, with four goals and seven assists in that span. The 28-year-old has 44 points, 177 shots and a minus-16 rating through 51 appearances.

