Hall collected a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- and fired eight shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Hall set up Christian Dvorak's opening goal in the second period, and he lit the lamp less than six minutes later. His goal went down as the deciding marker, but his shot volume was just as impressive. Hall's eight shots on net were his highest mark in exactly two years. The superstar winger has accrued three goals and eight points over 10 games since arriving in the desert.