Hall scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Hall opened the scoring at 8:42 of the first period. The winger's picked up four points in six games since joining the Coyotes. The 28-year-old has eight goals and 29 points in 36 appearances overall this season. Hall has added 126 shots on goal, 31 hits and a minus-12 rating.