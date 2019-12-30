Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Pots opening goal
Hall scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
Hall opened the scoring at 8:42 of the first period. The winger's picked up four points in six games since joining the Coyotes. The 28-year-old has eight goals and 29 points in 36 appearances overall this season. Hall has added 126 shots on goal, 31 hits and a minus-12 rating.
