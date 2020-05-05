Hall recorded 52 points (16 goals, 36 assists) in 65 games before prior to the league suspending play in mid-March.

Hall's production with New Jersey (25 points in 30 games) and Arizona (27 in 35) this year have been similar, so it appears the mid-season change of scenery wasn't much of a spark for the 28-year-old. Seemingly mostly healthy after injury limited him to just 37 games in 2018-19, it's clear that Hall isn't currently the same player that piled up 93 points en route to an MVP award the year prior. If the regular season doesn't resume, the 2010 first overall pick could have already suited up for the last time with the Coyotes, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.