Hall delivered an assist and skated 18:22 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Hall proved clutch, winning a puck battle with Brenden Dillon and serving up Oliver Ekman-Larsson for the go-ahead goal in the third period. Hall hadn't played in a week -- the Devils scratched him twice to prevent him from getting injured prior to trading the winger to the Coyotes. The 28-year-old has 26 points through 31 games this year. He skated on the top line and spent 4:14 on the power play. Hall figures to be a centerpiece of the Coyotes' offense for the rest of this season.