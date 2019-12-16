Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Shipped to Arizona
The Devils traded Hall and Blake Speers to the Coyotes in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, a conditional 2021 third-round pick, Nate Schnarr, Nick Merkley and Kevin Bahl, Kevin Weekes of NHL.com reports.
The official return for the Devils has yet to be reported, but it's a large package going back to New Jersey. Hall will look to make his Coyotes debut Wednesday against the Ducks, and he'll be immediately inserted into the top line and power play. The 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner has racked up 25 points -- 12 with the man advantage -- through 30 games with the Devils this year. According to Darren Dreger of TSN, Hall will listen to extension offers but is expected to test free agency in July, so he may just be a rental for the current Pacific Division leaders.
