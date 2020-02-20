Hall scored a power-play goal on five shots Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Dallas.

Hall beat Ben Bishop from the top of the left faceoff circle for his 15th goal of the season. It was just his second goal in the last 12 games and his first power-play tally since Jan. 7. Hall has yet to go more than two games without a point since being acquired from the Devils in mid-December, and he's up to 48 points in 58 games between the two teams.