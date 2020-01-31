Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Stays warm after break
Hall posted an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
The winger concluded a strong January with five goals and seven helpers through 11 games. He was held off the scoresheet just three times this month. Hall has 41 points, 167 shots and a minus-15 rating in 48 contests. Fantasy owners will probably be able to stomach the defensive struggles given his return to productive offense this year.
