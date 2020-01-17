Hall produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Hall set up Christian Dvorak for the Coyotes' only goal of the game. The winger has six points in his last three games and 14 through 15 appearances with the Coyotes. He's at 39 points in 45 contests overall, to go with 155 shots on goal and a minus-10 rating.