Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Tacks on assist
Hall produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.
Hall set up Christian Dvorak for the Coyotes' only goal of the game. The winger has six points in his last three games and 14 through 15 appearances with the Coyotes. He's at 39 points in 45 contests overall, to go with 155 shots on goal and a minus-10 rating.
More News
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Three-point effort Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Goal, assist in shootout loss•
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Notches one of each in win•
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Collects power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Pots opening goal•
-
Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Gets first goal with new club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.