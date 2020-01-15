Coyotes' Taylor Hall: Three-point effort Tuesday
Hall scored a pair of goals and added a helper in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Hall tallied in the second period to restore a lead for the Coyotes. He then helped to secure the win with an assist on Conor Garland's empty-netter before scoring another insurance tally of his own. Hall added five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating. He's up to 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 44 games between the Coyotes and Devils this year. With 13 points in 14 contests since the trade sent him to the desert, he's looking a lot more like his Hart Trophy-winning form from 2017-18.
