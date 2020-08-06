Hall scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist during Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Predators in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

After being held off the scoresheet in Game 2, Hall roared back with his second two-point performance of the series. It's no coincidence that Arizona has won both games in which the 28-year-old has been an offensive star, and the team's big trade acquisition during the regular season will look to carry the Coyotes across the finish line and into the next round during Game 4 on Friday.