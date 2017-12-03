Rieder went plus-2 with a primary assist in Saturday's 5-0 home win over the Devils.

This was only the 10th point in 29 games for the German. He's not shooting as often as he has in the past, but the silver lining is that he's working with a personal-best shooting percentage (12.5). Take what you can get from the enigmatic winger.

