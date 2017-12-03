Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Impressive showing Saturday
Rieder went plus-2 with a primary assist in Saturday's 5-0 home win over the Devils.
This was only the 10th point in 29 games for the German. He's not shooting as often as he has in the past, but the silver lining is that he's working with a personal-best shooting percentage (12.5). Take what you can get from the enigmatic winger.
More News
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Snaps 13-game goal drought•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Offensive production comes to screeching halt•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Manning right side in 2017-18•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Out 8-12 weeks following ankle surgery•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Scores lone goal against Panthers•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Stays hot in Saturday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...