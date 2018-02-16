Rieder scored a power-play goal and had an assist at even-strength in Thursday's win over Montreal.

Rieder only has 19 points through 57 games, but he's playing on the first power-play unit and has recorded a point with the man advantage in three consecutive games. Rieder had previously managed just one assist in his last 13 contests, so we wouldn't get too excited about this recent stretch. The 25-year-old holds value in deeper leagues due to his coveted power-play gig, but he's been too inconsistent overall to be trusted in most fantasy formats.