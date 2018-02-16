Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Making impact with man advantage
Rieder scored a power-play goal and had an assist at even-strength in Thursday's win over Montreal.
Rieder only has 19 points through 57 games, but he's playing on the first power-play unit and has recorded a point with the man advantage in three consecutive games. Rieder had previously managed just one assist in his last 13 contests, so we wouldn't get too excited about this recent stretch. The 25-year-old holds value in deeper leagues due to his coveted power-play gig, but he's been too inconsistent overall to be trusted in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Snaps lengthy scoring slump•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Scratched in loss to Jets•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Two assists Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Impressive showing Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Snaps 13-game goal drought•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Offensive production comes to screeching halt•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...