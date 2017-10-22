Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Offensive production comes to screeching halt
Rieder is mired in a five-game pointless skid with a minus-4 rating over that span.
So much for the German's hot start. He had a three-game points streak going to start the season, but has been in a wild tailspin ever since. His lackluster production of late can partially be attributed to a lack of shots, with Reider setting the puck on tenders just three times through this active drought. Simply put, fantasy owners need to see much more from a guy locked into a top-six role.
More News
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Manning right side in 2017-18•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Out 8-12 weeks following ankle surgery•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Scores lone goal against Panthers•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Stays hot in Saturday's win•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Bright spot in loss to Buffalo•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Logs just 14 seconds of power-play time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...