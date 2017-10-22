Rieder is mired in a five-game pointless skid with a minus-4 rating over that span.

So much for the German's hot start. He had a three-game points streak going to start the season, but has been in a wild tailspin ever since. His lackluster production of late can partially be attributed to a lack of shots, with Reider setting the puck on tenders just three times through this active drought. Simply put, fantasy owners need to see much more from a guy locked into a top-six role.