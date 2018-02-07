Reider was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

With just a single assist and declining minutes through his past 12 contests, Reider's press-box visit might have been intended to be a motivator for the underachieving winger. Reider has been a respectable middle-line contributor for Arizona over the past few seasons, but he's lost power-play time and failed to deliver consistent offense when playing in a scoring role this year. He's off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings until proven otherwise.