Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Scratched in loss to Jets
Reider was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.
With just a single assist and declining minutes through his past 12 contests, Reider's press-box visit might have been intended to be a motivator for the underachieving winger. Reider has been a respectable middle-line contributor for Arizona over the past few seasons, but he's lost power-play time and failed to deliver consistent offense when playing in a scoring role this year. He's off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings until proven otherwise.
More News
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Two assists Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Impressive showing Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Snaps 13-game goal drought•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Offensive production comes to screeching halt•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Manning right side in 2017-18•
-
Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Out 8-12 weeks following ankle surgery•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...