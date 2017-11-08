Rieder recorded a goal and three shots through a season-high 20:35 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

This was Rieder's first goal in 13 games, and he had just a single assist during the scoring drought. It's been a disappointing slump because he kick-started the season with a point in each of the first three games, and while the speedster flashes offensive upside, Rieder is extremely difficult to rely on in most fantasy settings. Still, it's worth monitoring his minutes and production over the coming weeks, as the German has potential.