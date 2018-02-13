Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Snaps lengthy scoring slump
Rieder scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Monday's 6-1 win over Chicago.
The German had recorded just a single assist through his previous 14 contests and even found himself watching from the press box last week against Winnipeg. Rieder's numbers have dipped this season, and with just seven goals and nine assists through 55 games, he's got an uphill climb to recording his third consecutive 30-point showing. There aren't many seasonal settings where Rieder currently warrants a roster spot.
