Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Two assists Thursday
Rieder dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Rieder's 12:29 of ice time was the second-lowest mark on his team, yet he was still able to notch his first multi-point showing of the season. The German forward's lack of offensive production coupled with the horrid team around him make Rieder a fantasy non-factor in most formats.
