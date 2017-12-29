Rieder dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Rieder's 12:29 of ice time was the second-lowest mark on his team, yet he was still able to notch his first multi-point showing of the season. The German forward's lack of offensive production coupled with the horrid team around him make Rieder a fantasy non-factor in most formats.

