Boyd logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Boyd continues to work out of a slump -- he has an assist in each of the last two contests following a four-game drought on offense. The 29-year-old center has seen a smaller role in recent games, even with the Coyotes opting for seven-defensemen lineups. He's at seven points, 13 shots on net, nine blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-6 rating through 12 outings.