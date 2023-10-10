site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Back with big club
Boyd was recalled from AHL Tucson on Monday.
Boyd cleared waivers but still ended up on the Coyotes' Opening Night roster. The 30-year-old pocketed 15 goals and 34 points in 82 games with Arizona last year.
