Boyd scored a goal on three shots, added seven hits and served two PIM in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Boyd capped off a career year with goals in each of the last three games. The 28-year-old emerged as a top-six option for the Coyotes with 17 tallies, 18 helpers, 88 shots on net, 71 hits, 55 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-10 rating in 74 outings. That performance earned him a two-year extension in March, so Boyd should continue to serve as a solid veteran for a team in the depths of a rebuild.