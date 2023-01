Boyd logged an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Boyd has a goal and an assist over the last two games. It's the first time he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests since a five-game streak in November. The 29-year-old center is at six goals, 11 helpers, 59 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 50 contests, mainly in a middle-six role.