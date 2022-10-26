Boyd produced a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Boyd set up the first of Shayne Gostisbehere's two goals in the game. The assist extended Boyd's point streak to three games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in four of six contests so far. The 29-year-old center has a goal, four helpers, seven shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while logging top-line minutes.